Food Bank Experiences Shortages – Donations Needed

By Jordan Brown, CBS 62/CW50 Intern

Child hunger is a major issue in our world, but did you know it’s also an issue in our own backyard? A staggering 40% of the people assisted by Lighthouse of Oakland County in 2016 were children.

Lighthouse is the only food bank in Oakland County that works five days a week to help feed the hungry in our communities. Lighthouse works with the community to combat hunger the best they can, but they always need help.

Right now, Lighthouse is experiencing increased demand, but fewer supplies. They are calling on the community to make donations of food and supplies to meet high demands in this slower donation season.

You can help Lighthouse by donating any of the following:

Food Items:

Peanut Butter & Jelly

Tuna

Soups

Cereals

Baby Food & Formula

Milk

Vegetables

Fruits

Canned Fruits & Vegetables

Rice

Canned Beans

Personal Products:

Diapers

Toilet Paper

Paper Towel

Shampoo & Conditioner

Deodorant

Toothpaste and Toothbrushes

Dish Detergent

Soaps

Financial donations can be mailed to Lighthouse of Oakland County, PO Box 430508 Pontiac, MI 48343. Or they can be given online at https://www.lighthouseoakland.org/expo/index.php/donate

Food banks survive and thrive on donations. You can help make a difference in the lives of others by giving back to a good cause throughout the year.

Jordan Brown is a senior at Eastern Michigan University majoring in Electronic Media and Film Studies with a minor in Communication. Jordan enjoys historical documentaries and hopes to go into news broadcasting. She enjoys reading, writing, and consumes way more chocolate than she should.